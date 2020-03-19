Second Gilroy resident dies of COVID-19

The latest death from COVID-19 in Santa Clara County is a 60-year-old man from Gilroy, the Gilroy Dispatch has learned. The report marks the second Gilroy resident whose death was attributed to COVID-19.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announced the new death from the virus on March 18, bringing the total number of deaths to six in Santa Clara County, as of March 19.

The adult male in his 60s was hospitalized on Thursday, March 5 and died on Tuesday, March 17, according to a health department statement.

No further details were released.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco had announced Sunday, March 15 that an 80-year-old Gilroy woman was the first Gilroy death and the second county fatality tied to COVID-19. County health officials had announced a second death March 13.

Then this week, public health officials on March 15 announced two more deaths from COVID-19, and announced another death on March 17, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to five at the time. These three new deaths were: a man in his 80s hospitalized March 7 who died ]March 15; a man in his 50s hospitalized March 12 who died March 15; a man in his 50s hospitalized March 9 who died March 17.

The county reported 175 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of these, the county reported 56 are still hospitalized. The California total rose to 870 cases as of March 19, with 16 deaths statewide.

In the U.S. the COVID-19 cases surged to 10,755, with 155 deaths. Worldwide the number of cases was reported at 235,404, with 9,785 deaths.

