A man who allegedly tried to shoot a process server at his residence is at large as police attempt to locate him, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Jan. 28.

Christopher Croul

At about 11:15am Jan. 27, deputies were sent to the 6000 block of Mount Madonna Road in an incorporated southwestern part of the county on a report of an attempted murder.

Investigators learned that a process server went to the residence of Christopher Croul, 64, to serve legal documents. Upon leaving, the victim and Croul became involved in a verbal argument, according to police. Croul then allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the process server. The server was not injured.

Police said Croul then barricaded himself inside his residence and crisis negotiators and emergency response teams were called out. A shelter-in-place order was issued to people in the nearby area and people in Mount Madonna County Park were evacuated.

Police said Croul was able to flee from his residence “due to the terrain in the area” and he headed toward the expanse of Mount Madonna County Park.

Police said they carried out an extensive search at 6pm, but it was called off due to lighting and terrain issues. Due to public safety concerns, Mount Madonna County Park was closed for the rest of the night.

Croul is considered armed and dangerous. In the event that anyone in the public encounters him, call 911 immediately and vacate the area, police said. Anonymous tips can also be left at 408.808.4431.

