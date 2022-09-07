Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home

Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on the 10000 block of Fourth Street in San Martin. The patient, an adult male in his 50s who lived at the location, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis.

Davis did not know the details of the man’s medical emergency. But he noted that while responders were treating the man, they noticed some unspecified “hazardous materials” inside the home.

The county’s hazmat team responded to the scene to “decontaminate” the home, Davis added.

Furthermore, authorities also found some explosive materials at the Fourth Street home. The sheriff’s bomb squad was then called to the scene, where they safely detonated the materials “out of an abundance of caution,” Davis said. The medical incident and explosion occurred less than two blocks away from Rucker Elementary School, but Davis said there was no threat to the public during the emergency response.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident to determine if any crimes occurred. The man who was transported to the hospital has not been arrested, Davis said.