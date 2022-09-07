good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 7, 2022
Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home

Fire, EMS responded to medical emergency at Fourth Street residence

By: Michael Moore
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on the 10000 block of Fourth Street in San Martin. The patient, an adult male in his 50s who lived at the location, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis.

Davis did not know the details of the man’s medical emergency. But he noted that while responders were treating the man, they noticed some unspecified “hazardous materials” inside the home.

The county’s hazmat team responded to the scene to “decontaminate” the home, Davis added.

Furthermore, authorities also found some explosive materials at the Fourth Street home. The sheriff’s bomb squad was then called to the scene, where they safely detonated the materials “out of an abundance of caution,” Davis said. The medical incident and explosion occurred less than two blocks away from Rucker Elementary School, but Davis said there was no threat to the public during the emergency response.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident to determine if any crimes occurred. The man who was transported to the hospital has not been arrested, Davis said.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Your Local Newspaper
