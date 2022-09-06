good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
99 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 7, 2022
Article Search
Kingsley Okoronwko was a force on both sides of the ball, running for a 32-yard touchdown and adding a sack and a tackle for loss in Christopher's 51-9 win over Piedmont Hills on Sept. 1. Photo by Bryant Hammer/HmrDwnSports.
High School SportsChristopher High SchoolFeaturedSportsLocal NewsNews

Christopher High football team improves to 2-0 with another blowout victory

By: Senji Torrey
40
0

The Christopher High football team claimed its second victory of the season with a 51-9 battering of visiting Piedmont Hills High on Sept. 1. 

The win came a week after a 31-0 victory over North Monterey County. The Cougars put together an impressive offensive performance from start to finish against the Pirates.

This was perhaps best depicted on the Cougars’ second drive of the game, where sophomore Jaxen Robinson strung a pass far down the field into the waiting hands of wide receiver Jaterius Lee. The star receiver met the ball in the center of the field after outpacing two Piedmont Hills defensive backs on a right-side go route before proceeding to waltz into the end zone for a 75-yard score.

“It was amazing to be all nervous and stuff, and then just throw a bomb like that…It was frickin’ perfect,” Robinson said. “We have been practicing that for three weeks now and [to] finally execute it like that, it was amazing…After that, we knew it was just going to be a breeze.” 

Robinson’s intuition turned out to be correct. Over the next three quarters, Christopher would put on a clinic, scoring six more touchdowns by six different players. Senior kicker Alan Canales had a busy night, converting all seven of his extra-point attempts while also handling kickoffs.

Everyone got in on the action, as 12 different players either caught a pass or had rushing yards.

The team’s dynamic quarterback combination of Robinson and Damiann Gomez were ultra-efficient and had several big plays. Junior Amari Bluford had a 22-yard TD run down the right sideline and Kingsley Okoronkwo—who also contributed a sack and a tackle for a loss on defense—took a flip pass after going in motion and blew past the Pirates’ secondary along the right seam for a 32-yard TD. 

Although it was the skill players who scored the TDs, it wouldn’t have been possible without the consistent and cohesive play of the Cougars’ offensive line. Some of the linemen even got in on the action, such as when junior Aaron Singh pounced on a fumbled ball pried loose from fellow junior Steven Juarez’s hands.

“[It is a] bad run day, but it’s a big block day,” senior Eric Argumedo said, modestly describing his more than respectable 10 carries for 68 yards, which contributed to over a quarter of the Cougars’ total rushing yards on the night. 

Plays such as Bluford’s and Okoronknwo’s prompted head coach Darren Yafai to put in second-string players after halftime.

“Tonight, I was pleased our guys put it together,” said Yafai. “And that allowed in the second half a lot of our backups…to get a chance to get in the game and have fun. And that’s the goal, it’s not just about first-string guys getting all the glory.”

One backup who shined in the second half was senior dual-threat Ethan Robledo, who powered his way to 34 yards rushing in five carries. Robledo also produced perhaps the game’s most impressive defensive play when, late in the third quarter, he swooped in and rose up to intercept a Hail Mary pass right on the Cougars’ goal line, before weaving through a field of Pirates for a 30-yard return. 

Robledo’s interception was just one of the many defensive highlights for Christopher. The Cougars were dialed in from the first snap. Literally. On Piedmont Hills’ first play from scrimmage, senior lineman Brian Garcia threw down running back Matthew Nirza for a 3-yard loss. That was immediately followed up by a left-side blitz by Argumedo and a near-interception by Gomez on the next play that terminated the Pirates’ first offensive push one yard back from where they began.

Christopher’s tenacious play continued throughout the contest. In the end, the Cougars totaled 397 yards of offense while limiting Piedmont Hills to just 163, including 7-of-17 passing. 

The ultimate testament to the Cougar’s stellar defensive performance was the scoreboard. CHS only allowed one touchdown; the other two points came by way of a goal-line mishap resulting in a 2-point safety.

CHS has gained confidence that will be necessary for the competition ahead. The Cougars next play at San Mateo High, who was 8-2 last year before facing off against Leigh High—which always fields a solid program—on Sept. 24. 

“So yeah, this was good,” Yafai said. “Yeah, guys stepped up, but it’s gonna be a big challenge next week and the week after.”

Ethan Robledo had an interception at the goal-line and 34 yards rushing. Photo by Bryant Hammer/HmrDwnSports.
Will Rizqallah was one of eight players who carried the ball for the Cougars. Photo by Bryant Hammer/HmrDwnSports.

Senji Torrey

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Colorado Avalanche’s Brett Heimlich takes the Stanley Cup to Gilroy

Senji Torrey -
Two months after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley...
Economy

Record temperatures take a toll on South Valley

Senji Torrey -
The historic heat wave that has gripped most of...
Crime

Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home

Senji Torrey -
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
873FollowersFollow
2,647FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Colorado Avalanche’s Brett Heimlich takes the Stanley Cup to Gilroy

Record temperatures take a toll on South Valley