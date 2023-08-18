67.2 F
August 22, 2023
Pictured are some of the unwanted firearms collected at a Dec. 10, 2022 gun buyback event in Morgan Hill. File photo.
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Sheriff’s Office launches gun relinquishment program

Goal is to collect unwanted firearms from community

By: Staff Report
Law enforcement officials in the South Bay are launching a new program to assist in collecting unwanted firearms off the streets and throughout the community.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new Firearms Relinquishment Program beginning Aug. 21. It will be available at the sheriff’s headquarters, the South County substation and the West Valley Division office.

The new program is a method for the sheriff’s office to collect unwanted firearms from the community, and to prevent the firearms from winding up in unwanted hands.

A Visa gift card in the amount of $50 will be issued for each firearm relinquishment. A maximum of five gift cards will be issued per person. The gift cards will be issued on a first come, first served basis until the funds are exhausted.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

