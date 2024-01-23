Gilroy Police are searching for “at least” two suspects who reportedly broke into a home on Periwinkle Drive on Jan. 22 and fired a gun during a fight with the occupants.

According to police, at about 11:40am, officers responded to the 2100 block of Periwinkle Drive in west Gilroy for a reported shooting, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Investigators learned that at least two unknown suspects entered the home and were confronted by the occupants, police said. A struggle ensued, and at least one round was discharged from a firearm.

No one was injured by the gunfire, but at least one resident suffered injuries related to the fight. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the neighborhood in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at 408.846.0330.