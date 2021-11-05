good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 5, 2021
SJ officer, already facing gun charges, arrested for child pornography

Suspect is a resident of Gilroy

By: Bay City News
A San Jose civilian community service officer, arrested last month on suspicion of gun crimes charges, was arrested again this week for possession of child pornography, according to San Jose police.

Police on Nov. 4 said Denis Shevchenko, 40, of Gilroy, a non-sworn civilian community service officer for the San Jose Police Department, was arrested Nov. 3 and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose.

During the police department’s initial investigation into the gun crimes charges in October, a search warrant was obtained for several items belonging to Shevchenko, including electronic devices. While conducting a forensic examination of the electronic devices, police said investigators discovered images and videos of child pornography. 

The investigation into the current and prior charges that Shevchenko is facing is still ongoing, said Officer Steve Aponte, a San Jose police spokesperson. 

“We are continuing our investigation into Denis Shevchenko’s current and prior allegations,” San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said Thursday. “Our detectives have worked diligently in reviewing and sorting out all evidence in this case and in the process have discovered child pornography on some of his electronic devices.”

Mata said he remains “committed to ensuring the highest level of integrity and professionalism from all Department members and will not tolerate this kind of misconduct and behavior.”

In mid-October, Shevchenko was arrested on suspicion of gun crimes after an FBI investigation linked him to social media posts on an alt-right website advocating killing police officers and other hate speech.

Shevchenko faced misdemeanor charges for possession of a concealed firearm, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger; as well as a charge for storing a loaded handgun in his locker at the South San Jose substation of the police department, where he works in the community service officer program.

The gun crimes came to light after the FBI San Francisco Bay Area division’s Joint Terrorism Task Force informed San Jose police about Shevchenko’s links to potentially threatening comments made on gab.com on May 24. The FBI was able to trace posts back to Shevchenko’s IP address, police said.

At the time, San Jose police did not specify what the posts said except that they were “of political nature involving violence and threats.”

The FBI informed San Jose police Oct. 14 and by that evening, officers arrested Shevchenko while he was on duty at PayPal Park.  

During the search warrant for Shevchenko’s residence, detectives found nine firearms, one of which was an illegally modified AR-15-style rifle, according to Mata. 

Shevchenko was arraigned last month on the gun crimes charges and was out of custody when he was arrested again this week.

As a community service officer, Shevchenko did not have “police powers” and was not allowed to be armed while on duty. Police said he has been placed on a paid administrative leave pending results of the joint investigation by San Jose police and the FBI.

