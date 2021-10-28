good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 28, 2021
south county annex gilroy unified school district Santa Clara County Office of Education deborah flores mary ann dewan
County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan and Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Deborah A. Flores joined others to celebrate the opening of the South County Annex on Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Office of Education
South County Annex opens

County Office of Education houses programs in Gilroy site

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Office of Education celebrated the opening of the South County Annex in Gilroy on Oct. 22, described as a hub for health services, early learning services, migrant education, and alternative educational opportunities for students and families across the county.

The center, located at 9300 Wren Ave., was previously Antonio Del Buono Elementary School, but was closed by the Gilroy Unified School District due to declining enrollment.

“Opening this location is one of the ways we are working to improve access to inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and be a premiere service organization,” said County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan. “Our Early Learning Services, Alternative Education Departments, the Opportunity Youth Academy and Migrant Education Program can increase their impact, be more accessible, and better serve students and families with our expanded presence in the southern portion of our county.”

The South County Annex also served as a Covid-19 testing site. Since July 2020, more than 75,000 tests have been administered at the campus in partnership with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to the SCCOE. The location will continue to provide medical care through a partnership with the School Health Clinics of Santa Clara County, an organization that focuses on providing affordable and accessible care to children and families.  

To view a virtual tour of the South County Annex, visit sccoe.to/SouthCountyAnnex.

