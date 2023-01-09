good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 11, 2023
highway 101 flooding mesa road
An image from a Caltrans webcam shows flooding on Highway 101 near Mesa Road in Gilroy.
FeaturedNews

Southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy reopens after flooding

By: Staff Report
76
0

UPDATE:

Highway 101 fully reopened at 8pm, Gilroy Police reported.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning.

Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.

Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas Creek, according to City of Gilroy officials, creating potential flooding in low-lying areas.

The following roads are closed or experiencing flooding:

• Westbound 152 Hecker Pass

• Castro Valley Road

• Mesa Road

• Bolsa Road

• Wren Avenue

• Mantelli Road

• Burchell Road

• Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing

Low-lying areas of potential flooding include:

• Daly’s/Velado Mobile Home Park and businesses near the intersection of Monterey Street and Luchessa Avenue

• The Gilroy Garlic RV Park and Holloway Drive Area

• Travel Park Circle, including the Garlic Farm RV Park

• Businesses and residences along Southside Drive

• Residences in the Hyde Park, Stratford Place area

• Oak Place Development roadways may be flooded, but the home pads are built a foot above the 100-year flood level.

City officials stated they will provide advance notice if flooding is anticipated via the City website, social media and Nixle. Flooding is expected to start south of town, and advance northward over the Gilroy Sports Park and the industrial areas in southeast Gilroy. Emergency responders will also make notifications in those areas.

The County of Santa Clara has already issued evacuation warnings to some areas in the southern unincorporated areas of Gilroy including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park.

An emergency shelter is now open in San Martin to assist those who have been displaced. The shelter is located at the San Martin Lions Club, 12415 Murphy Ave.

Sand and sandbags are available just east of the entrance to the Gilroy Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

For information, or to report non-emergency concerns, residents are asked to call 408.846.0350.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the City website at cityofgilroy.org for updates and sign up for emergency alerts through AlertSCC.com and Nixle.com.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gilroy High School

Gilroy High wrestling juggernaut aims for continued improvement to reach ultimate goal

Emanuel Lee -
January is a critical month for high school wrestling...
Crime

PHOTO: Suspects on the lam after robbing Gilroy store

Staff Report -
Gilroy Police are on the lookout for these three...
Community

Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road

Staff Report -
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation...

