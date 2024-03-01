Welcome to March. The 17th falls on a Sunday this year, so make plans today for a St. Patrick’s Day bicycle ride with your kids and/or grandkids! Oh, and be sure to wear green!

My weight-loss progress as of the middle of February: 8.8 pounds lost since Jan. 1! For those who are keeping VERY close tabs, that means I didn’t quite meet my goal of five pounds a month. Remember, however, that the last four-week stretch included the Super Bowl AND Valentine’s Day. I’m not making excuses; I’m reminding everyone (including myself) that flexibility is key during weight loss. Sometimes just maintaining is a win!

I continue to feel your thoughts and prayers; I hope you feel mine!

February’s Almond Blossom Century and Pedaling Paths to Independence are both in the books. Events like Gilroy’s Tierra Bella, Monterey’s Sea Otter Classic, Creston’s Wildflower Century and Fremont’s Primavera Century are right around the corner. If you haven’t registered for any or all of these, do so TODAY! Oh, and let me know how they work out.

As a 4th grade teacher, I spent 32 years at the same school; during my tenure, over 10 principals came and went. I figured that’s just what they did. I started writing for South Valley Magazine (then Out & About) back in 2001—can you believe this is my 24th year?—and during that span, I’ve discovered that the same thing happens with editors! Congratulations on your new assignment, Erik Chalhoub; I wish you all the best!

Save the Dates

• Various: Too Many to Mention! santacruzrandonneurs.org

• April 13: Tierra Bella, Gilroy, tierrabella.org

• April 18-21: Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, seaotterclassic.com

• April 20: Wildflower Century, Creston, slobc.org

• April 21: Primavera Century, Fremont, ffbc.org

• May 18: I Care Classic, Morgan Hill, icareclassic.org

• May 19: Strawberry Fields Forever, Aptos, strawberryfields.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].