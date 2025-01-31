Last month, I shared that 2025 would be my final year writing this column; after 25 years of Spoking My Mind, I felt it was time to hang up my helmet. (Let me clarify: I’ll stop bike writing, but never stop bike riding.) Thank you for all the congratulatory messages. I look forward to making these last 11 months wonderful.

“Bicycle-y” speaking, February is always an interesting month because the bigger event rides really don’t begin until spring, when the temps begin climbing. Fortunately for area cyclists, February features two favorites, offering fine cycling for anyone who doesn’t mind driving a bit and donning an extra layer.

The Pedaling Paths to Independence and the Almond Blossom Century are both headquartered in the Central Valley, so you’ll have to make the aforementioned drive, but consider making a weekend out of it. This year, both events fall on the same day, Feb. 22; sadly, you won’t be able to do both.

If you opt for the Pedaling Paths to Independence, get yourself to Linden, just east of Stockton. PP2I kicks off at DeVinci’s Ravioli Factory and Restaurant, a foreshadow to your delicious post-ride meal, and features rides of 65 and 25 miles. You’re gonna love those traffic-free, bucolic roads.

If you opt for the Almond Blossom Century, you’ll find the quaint town of Ripon about a half hour south of Linden. The ABC takes its name from the beautiful blooms you’ll be riding through as you enjoy your metric or half-metric century. Entry fees support music in local schools.

Save the dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

Various: Too Many to Mention! santacruzrandonneurs.org

Feb. 22: Almond Blossom Century, Ripon, almondblossomcentury.lynnsampson.org/

Feb. 22: Pedaling Paths to Independence, Linden, pedalingpaths.com

March 1: Blossom Bike Ride, Reedley, blossombikeride.com

April 13: Primavera Century, Fremont, ffbc.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@gm***.com.