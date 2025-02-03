An 18-year-old passenger died in a vehicle crash on San Justo Road in San Benito County Jan. 29, according to authorities.

About 5:03pm Jan. 29, the driver of a vehicle lost control of the car while traveling east on San Justo Road, east of San Juan Highway, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release. The vehicle crossed opposite lanes, veered off the road and overturned in a dirt field.

The front passenger of the vehicle died as a result of the crash, authorities said. The left rear passenger and driver were flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the accident. Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the press release says.

“We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event,” CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Commander, Capt. Noel Coady said. “Driving is a privilege and comes with the responsibility of obeying traffic laws. There are significant consequences when laws are ignored. This loss of life was avoidable.”

Anyone with information about the accident can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408.427.0700.