Christopher HS Boys Basketball (12-2 overall, 2-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)
Recent results: Lost 36-33 at Soquel; won 76-45 vs. Branham
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Santa Teresa; 7pm Jan. 17 at Pioneer
NOTES: Cougars led Bruins 42-17 at halftime and cruised to 31-point win. CHS is tied for first in the league standings with Westmont and Willow Glen.
Christopher HS Girls Basketball (9-3 overall, 0-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)
Recent results: Lost 45-35 vs. Branham; lost 55-50 at Evergreen Valley
Upcoming games:7pm Jan. 16 vs. Pioneer
Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (3-10 overall)
Recent results: Lost 75-49 at St. Francis (Watsonville); lost 50-45 vs. Leland
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Live Oak; 7pm Jan. 17 at Sobrato
NOTES: Mustangs outscored Leland 28-18 in the second half in a rally that fell short.
Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (4-9 overall, 0-2 BVAL Almaden Valley)
Recent results: Lost 45-17 vs. Live Oak; lost 50-41 at Lincoln
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Independence
Christopher HS Boys Soccer (2-4-3 overall, 0-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)
Recent results: Lost 5-0 at Willow Glen; lost 4-2 vs. Westmont; lost 3-2 vs. Branham
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Pioneer; 7pm Jan. 17 at Leigh
NOTES: Avery Montejano and Kingston Solomon scored against Westmont.
Christopher HS Girls Soccer (6-3-1 overall)
Recent results: Lost 6-0 vs. Aptos; won 3-0 vs. Prospect; won 3-1 vs. Central (Fresno)
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Evergreen Valley
NOTES: Alia Herrera and Malia Harding both recorded a goal and an assist in the win over Prospect. Alyssa Montejano added a goal.
Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (6-1-2 overall)
Recent results: Lost 3-2 vs. Sobrato; won 8-0 vs. Oak Grove
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Evergreen Valley; 7pm Jan. 17 at Yerba Buena
NOTES: Erik Munoz Diaz scored three goals in the rout of the Eagles. Freshman Juan Quiroz contributed a goal and two assists.
Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (3-3 overall)
Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Live Oak
Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Pioneer; 10am Jan. 18 at Monte Vista Christian
NOTES: Kamryn Krejdovsky and Kiara Prophet scored goals against the Acorns.
