Christopher HS Boys Basketball (12-2 overall, 2-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 36-33 at Soquel; won 76-45 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Santa Teresa; 7pm Jan. 17 at Pioneer

NOTES: Cougars led Bruins 42-17 at halftime and cruised to 31-point win. CHS is tied for first in the league standings with Westmont and Willow Glen.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (9-3 overall, 0-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 45-35 vs. Branham; lost 55-50 at Evergreen Valley

Upcoming games:7pm Jan. 16 vs. Pioneer

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (3-10 overall)

Recent results: Lost 75-49 at St. Francis (Watsonville); lost 50-45 vs. Leland

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Live Oak; 7pm Jan. 17 at Sobrato

NOTES: Mustangs outscored Leland 28-18 in the second half in a rally that fell short.

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (4-9 overall, 0-2 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: Lost 45-17 vs. Live Oak; lost 50-41 at Lincoln

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Independence

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (2-4-3 overall, 0-3 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 5-0 at Willow Glen; lost 4-2 vs. Westmont; lost 3-2 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Pioneer; 7pm Jan. 17 at Leigh

NOTES: Avery Montejano and Kingston Solomon scored against Westmont.

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (6-3-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 6-0 vs. Aptos; won 3-0 vs. Prospect; won 3-1 vs. Central (Fresno)

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Alia Herrera and Malia Harding both recorded a goal and an assist in the win over Prospect. Alyssa Montejano added a goal.

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (6-1-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-2 vs. Sobrato; won 8-0 vs. Oak Grove

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Evergreen Valley; 7pm Jan. 17 at Yerba Buena

NOTES: Erik Munoz Diaz scored three goals in the rout of the Eagles. Freshman Juan Quiroz contributed a goal and two assists.

Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (3-3 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 vs. Pioneer; 10am Jan. 18 at Monte Vista Christian

NOTES: Kamryn Krejdovsky and Kiara Prophet scored goals against the Acorns.

