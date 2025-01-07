Christopher HS Boys Basketball (11-1 overall, 1-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Sonoma County Classic Tournament: won 60-37 vs. Santa Rosa; won 68-60 (OT) at Piner; won 45-31 vs. Cardinal Newman

Recent results: won 51-22 vs. Piedmont Hills; won 58-51 vs. Leigh

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 8 at Soquel; 7pm Jan. 10 vs. Branham

NOTES: In league opener, Cougars trailed Longhorns 33-28 at halftime and 40-38 after three quarters, then outscored Leigh 20-11 in the final period.

Christopher HS Girls Basketball (9-1 overall)

Recent results: won 55-45 at Leigh; won 39-28 at Aptos

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 vs. Branham; 7pm Jan. 9 at Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Against Leigh, Cougars broke away from a tie after three quarters by outscoring the Longhorns 17-7 in the fourth period.

Gilroy HS Boys Basketball (3-9 overall)

Recent results: won 47-32 vs. San Lorenzo Valley; lost 75-49 at St. Francis (Watsonville)

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 vs. Leland; 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Live Oak

Gilroy HS Girls Basketball (4-8 overall, 0-1 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: lost 45-17 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 at Oak Grove; 7pm Jan. 9 at Lincoln

Christopher HS Boys Soccer (2-1-3 overall)

Recent results: won 2-1 vs. Hollister; tied 0-0 at Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 6 at Willow Glen; 7pm Jan. 8 vs. Westmont; 7pm Jan. 10 vs. Branham

NOTES: Avery Montejano and Ricardo Espinosa scored against the Haybalers.

Christopher HS Girls Soccer (4-2-1 overall)

Recent results: won 1-0 at Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 vs. Aptos; 7pm Jan. 9 vs. Prospect; 5pm Jan. 11 vs. Central (Fresno)

NOTES: Brooklyn Rosa scored the goal to beat rival Gilroy. Keeper Adelyn Mosher has shut out the opposition in four straight CHS wins.

Gilroy HS Boys Soccer (5-0-2 overall)

Recent results: won 2-1 at Live Oak; tie 0-0 vs. Christopher; won 1-0 vs. Lynbrook

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 9 vs. Sobrato

NOTES: Nova Padilla and Bryan Rodriguez Garcia scored against the Acorns. Erik Munoz Diaz had the tally against Lynbrook, with Padilla’s assist.

Gilroy HS Girls Soccer (2-3 overall)

Recent results: lost 1-0 vs. Christopher

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 14 vs. Leigh

Gilroy Wrestling

Recent results: Mustangs defeated Layton (Utah) 40-27 in a dual meet. Sports Illustrated ranks Gilroy No. 4 in California and No. 11 in the U.S.

NOTES: Six Gilroy wrestlers are ranked in the top three in the state and top 16 in the nation. They are: at 126, Cornell-commit Isaiah Cortez (No. 3 CA, No. 12 USA); at 132, Michigan-commit Moses Mendoza (No. 1, No. 6); at 138 Cornell-commit Elijah Cortez (No. 2, No. 10); at 150 NC State-commit Daniel Zepeda (No. 1, No. 1); at 165 Oregon State commit-Travis Grace (No. 3, No. 16); at 175 Nebraska-commit Tyler Eise (No. 1, No. 4).

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to go*********@gm***.com.