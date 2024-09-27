Christopher HS Football (3-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 31-21 at Palo Alto; Won 47-0 at Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 26 at Branham

NOTES: Jaxen Robinson completed 11-of-16 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Mustangs. The aerial scores went to Salomon Quintero, Evan Vernon and Matthew Boles. Ray Waller rushed eight times for 87 yards and one touchdown. Vernon led the defense with four solo tackles and four tackle assists.

Gilroy HS Football (0-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 12-8 vs. Delhi; lost 47-0 vs. Christopher

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Sept. 26 vs. Del Mar

Christopher HS Volleyball (8-6 overall, 2-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Pioneer; W 3-1 vs. Leland; Won 3-0 vs. Mt. Pleasant; Lost 3-0 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 25 vs. Evergreen Valley; 7pm Sept. 30 vs. Branham

NOTES: League victory over Leland was a barnburner, with Cougars prevailing 25-23, 25-23, 11-25, 25-21. Finley Corona, Grace Wilson and Hannah McGhie led the way for CHS.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (2-9 overall)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Milpitas

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 25 at Santa Teresa; 7pm Sept. 27 at Silver Creek

Christopher HS Field Hockey (4-1-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 5-0 vs. Valley Christian; Won 5-0 at Prospect; Won 7-0 at Live Oak

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 25 at Carmel; 4pm Sept. 27 vs. Redwood (Larkspur)

NOTES: Five different Cougars scored in the 5-0 win over Prospect. Seven different Cougars scored in the 7-0 victory against Live Oak.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (3-2 overall)

Recent results: Won 4-0 vs. Leland; Won 3-0 vs. Los Altos

Upcoming games: 5pm Sept. 24 vs. Prospect

