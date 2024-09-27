As a downtown business owner, I would like to offer my perspective on how we have been treated by city management and the elected leadership of Gilroy.

The rollout of the downtown Gourmet Alley project was poorly done from early communication to laying out expectations. The lack of interest in our input still frustrates me. When our business did finally open, the electeds showed up for pictures, social media posts and expressed support but I have not seen them since.

Greg Bozzo is different. He shows genuine interest by quietly supporting the business, offering advice and direction on how to navigate this early phase of a downtown Gilroy enterprise. He can offer this real world experience, because he has successfully operated his own business, with multiple employees, for over 30 years.

This fall I am supporting Greg Bozzo for Mayor because he doesn’t only talk about supporting small businesses, he actually shows up to listen to them.

Rich Legends

Gilroy