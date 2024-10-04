Christopher HS Football (4-1 overall, 1-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 47-0 at Gilroy; Won 45-28 at Branham

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 4 at Santa Teresa

NOTES: Cougars broke away from a 28-28 halftime tie with the Bruins by shutting them out in the second half while scoring 17 points. Salomon Quintero picked off two interceptions for CHS.

On offense, Jaxen Robinson completed 12 of 18 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Matthew Boles caught an 82-yard pass for a score and tight end Matthew Anderson scored on receptions of 7 and 60 yards.

The ground attack featured Ray Waller with 19 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Gilroy HS Football (0-4 overall)

Recent results: Lost 47-0 vs. Christopher; Lost 14-12 vs. Del Mar

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 4 at Independence

NOTES: Mustangs forced key turnovers of an interception and a sack/fumble recovery in battling the Del Mar Dons. GHS showed progress as Del Mar was unbeaten and had won its three previous games by scores of 34-12, 21-6 and 21-8.

Christopher HS Volleyball (8-6 overall, 2-2 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Mt. Pleasant; Lost 3-0 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 7pm Sept. 30 vs. Branham; 7pm Oct. 2 at Sobrato

NOTES: Cougars blasted Mt. Pleasant 25-8, 25-16, 25-3.

Gilroy HS Volleyball (3-10 overall, 1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 3-1 vs. Santa Teresa; Lost 3-0 at Silver Creek

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 2 vs. Yerba Buena; 7pm Oct. 4 at Hill

NOTES: The win over Santa Teresa broke a seven-game losing streak.

Christopher HS Field Hockey (5-1-2 overall)

Recent results: Won 10-0 at Carmel; Tied 0-0 vs. Redwood (Larkspur)

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 1 at Leigh; 5pm Oct. 3 vs. Willow Glen

NOTES: Ella Miura, Kaitlen Nguyen and Alex Pires each scored two goals in the victory at Carmel.

Gilroy HS Field Hockey (4-2 overall, 1-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Los Altos; Won 4-0 vs. Prospect

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 3 vs. Branham; 4:30pm Oct. 4 at Marin Catholic; 10am Oct. 5 at Redwood (Larkspur)

NOTES: Against both Los Altos and Prospect, Mustangs led 1-0 at halftime and then took over with strong second half performances.

