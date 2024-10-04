Integrity to do what is right

As a lifelong resident of Gilroy, public safety has always been one of the most important city services to me. Gilroy, like many cities throughout California, has had to accept a declining level of service from public safety because of state laws that push high density housing into once rural cities without the infrastructure to accommodate such population growth; reduced punishment for crimes that has resulted in repeat offense after repeat offense; and that keeps the unhoused, drug addicts and mentally ill in our public spaces without resources to care for them.

I support what Mayor Blankley is doing to address our public safety service levels, to hold the line when it comes to attracting more people to Gilroy with social service responsibilities that are not ours under the city charter and while we fall short in funding our own essential city services, and to increase our public safety personnel to the best that we can with the resources that we have.

Mayor Blankley has the integrity to do what’s right for our city as a whole, and I appreciate her fiscal oversight and financial expertise. She is a true and proven leader and exactly who we need to continue as our mayor.

Ermelindo Puente

Gilroy

Move Gilroy forward

As a resident of Gilroy for 25 years, I have known Greg Bozzo for more than 15 of those years.

Our paths first crossed when I needed assistance with a landscape project. A trusted friend recommended Greg, and from the moment I reached out, I knew I was in good hands.

Greg came to my home, listened carefully to my ideas, and provided thoughtful suggestions reflecting his deep knowledge and expertise in landscape design.

What set Greg apart was his genuine approach—he didn’t just listen; he truly understood my vision while being sensitive to my budget. He crafted a plan that fit my financial needs without compromising on quality.

Over the years, Greg has become someone I trust implicitly, offering sound advice whenever a landscape issue arises. It was no surprise to me when Greg announced his candidacy for mayor. His integrity, generosity, and dedication to our community are qualities that Gilroy needs to thrive.

Greg has a remarkable ability to listen and understand, and he is always ready with creative solutions to any problem, whether in business or the community. Greg Bozzo is the leader Gilroy needs to bring fresh ideas, foster collaboration and build strong connections within our city’s leadership. I am proud to endorse him for mayor. Let’s vote for Greg Bozzo and move Gilroy forward with his vision and commitment!

Beverly Jacke

Gilroy

A needed approach

Lucy and I proudly endorse Greg Bozzo for mayor. His vision and community-wide approach to solutions will greatly benefit our community and its citizens. Greg’s thoughtful methodology and ability to establish valuable connections and teamwork among our city council will make an immediate impact on their ability to address our most pressing needs.

His embrace for inclusivity and community-wide lense will ensure a more unified Gilroy.

And his financial acumen, collaborative style, and compassionate approach to getting things done will make for a more productive and friendly city hall.

Ernesto and Lucy Olivares

Gilroy