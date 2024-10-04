94.2 F
Gilroy
October 5, 2024
Local Scene: Take a walk through Gilroy history

Jose Bojorquez Garcia, of Gilroy, was named to the summer 2024 dean’s list

By: Staff Report
Gilroy resident named to president’s list

Jose Bojorquez Garcia, of Gilroy, was named to the summer 2024 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the president’s list. 

Take a walk through Gilroy history

The Gilroy Historical Society’s October historic walking tour will focus on the William Weeks buildings. 

Gilroy boasts 15 buildings designed by the famous Central Coast architect that were built here between 1900-1920. Their styles range from elaborate Victorians to simplified craftsman homes. Three homes on the Oct. 5 walking tour are in the National Register of historic buildings. The Carnegie library, Wheeler Hospital and Rebekah Children’s Center building are also part of Weeks’ legacy. 

Anyone who wants to join the walk should meet at the Gilroy Museum, 195 Fifth Street, at 10am Oct. 5. The free walking tour will last about two hours. Donations to the Gilroy Museum will be accepted. 

Tarantula Fest is Oct. 5

The Morgan Hill Tarantula Festival will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at Henry W. Coe State Park headquarters, 9000 East Dunne Ave. 

The family friendly event is packed with nature and wildlife-themed activities, perfect for children and anyone with a curious mind. Explore educational opportunities in biology, geology and citizen science. Enjoy grilled burgers and hot dogs at lunch time. 

Remembering local publisher

A celebration of the life of Morgan Hill publisher Marty Cheek is scheduled for Oct. 12 at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. Cheek died Sept. 9 at age 57. He co-founded Morgan Hill Life in 2013. Before that, he wrote for the Morgan Hill Times, Gilroy Dispatch and Los Gatos Weekly-Times. 

Book sale benefits library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library book sale will take place 10am-1pm Oct. 12 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Fifth Street. Books will sell for $5 per bag for members and $8 per bag for non members. Memberships are available starting at $5 per year.

National Friends of the Library week will be celebrated from Oct. 20-26, with book bag prices all week.  

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
