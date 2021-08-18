good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 19, 2021
Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts. File photo: Robert Eliason
FeaturedNews

Star Wars actor to visit Hollister martial arts studio for charity

By: Staff Report
Diana Lee Inosanto, world renown martial artist and Star Wars actor, will be at Enterprise Academy of Martial Arts, 817 Industrial Dr #B in Hollister, on Aug. 22 from noon to 2pm for a meet and greet event.

Inosanto portrayed “The Magistrate” Morgan Elsbeth in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” and is the goddaughter of film star and martial arts pioneer Bruce Lee.

In addition to Inosanto’s appearance, the 501st Legion—Golden Gate Garrison will be in attendance for meet and greet/photo opportunities. The 501st Legion is a worldwide costume group that appears at events dressed as Star Wars characters to raise money for charity.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society in the name of the San Benito County Relay For Life.

For information and ticket sales, contact Mark Preader at 831.638.9384 or [email protected]

Staff Report

