good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 4, 2021
Article Search
Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control place a notice of revocation at M&M Liquors on Westwood Drive on March 4. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

State revokes alcohol licenses of two Gilroy liquor stores

Owners accused of human trafficking in November

By: Staff Report
299
0

Two Gilroy liquor stores had their alcohol licenses revoked March 4 following a months-long human trafficking investigation into the owners.

M&M Liquors, 7901 Westwood Drive, Suite H, and Gavilan Market & Liquor, 8110 Westwood Drive, Suite A, are owned by Gilroy couple Balwinder and Amarjit Mann, both 66.

On Nov. 9, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against the Manns, who are accused of locking a man in the store, where he worked 15-hour shifts, seven days a week, slept in a storage room, bathed in a mop bucket and was never paid, investigators said.

The Manns face charges of labor human trafficking, witness intimidation and wage theft involving a total of four victims. 

Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited the establishments to post the revocation notices on March 4.

While M&M Liquors received a hard revocation, Gavilan Market’s license was suspended for one year to allow for an ownership transfer approved by the ABC. Alcohol sales are now prohibited at both locations.

M&M Liquors closed following the arrest of the owners in November. A number listed for Gavilan Market was not answered.

The Manns, who are under house arrest, are due back in court on April 9 for a plea hearing.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Christopher Ranch workers get vaccinated

Erik Chalhoub -
Christopher Ranch employees are receiving their first dose of...
Read more
News

Gilroy Foundation joins Meals for Heroes effort

Staff Report -
The Meals for Heroes program, which serves employees at...
Read more
News

Return of outdoor sports provides logistical hurdles

Emanuel Lee -
When Santa Clara County public health officials gave the...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Christopher Ranch workers get vaccinated

Gilroy Foundation joins Meals for Heroes effort