State revokes alcohol licenses of two Gilroy liquor stores

Two Gilroy liquor stores had their alcohol licenses revoked March 4 following a months-long human trafficking investigation into the owners.

M&M Liquors, 7901 Westwood Drive, Suite H, and Gavilan Market & Liquor, 8110 Westwood Drive, Suite A, are owned by Gilroy couple Balwinder and Amarjit Mann, both 66.

On Nov. 9, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against the Manns, who are accused of locking a man in the store, where he worked 15-hour shifts, seven days a week, slept in a storage room, bathed in a mop bucket and was never paid, investigators said.

The Manns face charges of labor human trafficking, witness intimidation and wage theft involving a total of four victims.

Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited the establishments to post the revocation notices on March 4.

While M&M Liquors received a hard revocation, Gavilan Market’s license was suspended for one year to allow for an ownership transfer approved by the ABC. Alcohol sales are now prohibited at both locations.

M&M Liquors closed following the arrest of the owners in November. A number listed for Gavilan Market was not answered.

The Manns, who are under house arrest, are due back in court on April 9 for a plea hearing.