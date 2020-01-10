Support for BMX

The first annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Garden City BMX on Nov. 16 at Hecker Pass Winery raised over $5,000. Funds generated will be used to fund a planned BMX pump track for the community at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

Garlic City BMX would like to thank all the volunteers and those in attendance who helped to make it a success. The organization would also like to thank the following sponsors for their generous contributions: Hecker Pass Winery, Dave Bozzo Catering, Taco Bell, Fox Racing, Kali Protective Gear, Wheeler’s Flooring, Answer Racing, Shifty’s Cycles, Alvarado Street Brewery, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Sunshine Bicycles, Glen and Bertie Cooke, Dan and Nita Mitchell, Barry and Karin Link, Larry Redd Family, Jump to Jump, Cycle Center, Sylvia Rocha Bell, Habing Family Funeral Home, Katie Smith/Rodan +Fields, Nicole Hiser/Color Street, Coast Transit Refrigeration, Irma and Casa Maquinalez, Amanda Glen/Alchemy Hair, and Donna and Bobby Grossen.

Mary Garcia