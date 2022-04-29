good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 29, 2022
Article Search
gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo
FeaturedNews

Survey: Students generally feel safe at school

Board approves its portion of resource officer agreement

By: Erik Chalhoub
15
0

A majority of students report feeling safe at school, and nearly all juvenile arrests are happening outside of campus, according to Gilroy Unified School District data.

District officials released the survey results during a Board of Education meeting April 21 where the trustees were asked to renew an agreement for two school resource officers for the next year. The data was also discussed during a joint meeting April 25 between the board and Gilroy City Council.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the agreement. The City of Gilroy and district will split the $514,643 cost, with the council expected to consider its portion in May.

Pre-pandemic, GUSD had two school resource officers, but the contract with the police department was not renewed for the 2020-21 school year because students were not on campus due to Covid-19.

The district and council agreed to bring back two officers in the fall, with the positions being filled in December and January.

As students returned to in-person instruction in August, Superintendent Deborah Flores said the district experienced an uptick in fights and other disciplinary issues.

According to district data, while alcohol- and drug-related offenses have dropped in the current year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, the number of fights at the secondary schools resulting in suspensions stood at 360 as of March, above the 243 reported in 2019-20.

“We were not surprised because students were at home for 14 months not interacting with each other,” Flores said. “A lot of things were building up on social media.”

From August through March, police reported 24 juvenile arrests outside of school campus, according to district data, while six of those occurred on campus, four of which were at Gilroy High School.

A survey of nearly 3,000 students, 870 parents and 221 district staff conducted in April found that 79% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that they felt safe inside the classroom. Nearly 70% witnessed a fight on campus, while 61% of students said a school resource officer made them feel safe on campus. Twenty-six percent, however, reported they had not had contact with an officer at the time of the survey.

Flores said that although those against having police officers on campus are concerned that it will lead to more arrests, the data shows otherwise.

“It’s never been true in our district,” she said. “Very few arrests occur in our schools. Our model includes a lot of prevention, intervention and developing relationships with students and staff.”

A pair of speakers at the board’s April 21 meeting called on the district to use the funding for more counselors and restorative justice and mental health programs, rather than on police officers.

Flores said the district this year hired an additional mental health therapist and social worker.

Trustee Tuyen Fiack, who cast the lone dissenting vote on the agreement in October, supported it on April 21.

She said she liked the direction the program is heading, citing the officers’ work in preventing students from falling into the criminal justice system. She added that she wanted to see demographics from respondents in the next survey.

“I do feel that this is a stopgap,” she said. “I don’t think SROs on our campuses are a permanent solution.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

PHOTOS: Tierra Bella bike tour returns

Staff Report -
The 43rd annual Tierra Bella Bicycle Tour, a volunteer-run...
News

Local Scene: Home tour returns; lane closures soon in Gilroy

Staff Report -
Home, garden tour with boutique returns The Gilroy Assistance League’s...
Christopher High School

Christopher boys golf team on verge of completing its Mission title

Emanuel Lee -
Jason Navarro has already received numerous phone calls and...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,638FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
tierra bella bicycle tour gavilan college

PHOTOS: Tierra Bella bike tour returns

849 second street home garden tour

Local Scene: Home tour returns; lane closures soon in Gilroy