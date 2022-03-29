good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 28, 2022
gilroy police department old gilroy street shooting
Gilroy Police maintain a closure of Old Gilroy Street at the Chestnut Street intersection Saturday evening as officers investigate a shooting in the neighborhood. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Suspect flees after shooting man on Old Gilroy Street

Victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries

By: Erik Chalhoub
18
0

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on Old Gilroy Street Saturday evening.

According to Gilroy Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Old Gilroy Street at about 5:20pm. The victim, who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and a search of the area came up empty, according to police. However, police said the suspect’s firearm, vehicle and other items of evidence were located at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting in the residential neighborhood, which is located next to Eliot Elementary School.

Police shut down Old Gilroy Street between Chestnut and East streets for at least two hours as investigators combed the scene. Neighbors told the Gilroy Dispatch that police were in front of a home, ordering the suspect over a loudspeaker to come out with their hands up.

This incident is being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anti-Crime Team Corporal Thomas Larkin at 408.846.0348.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Erik Chalhoub

Support Your Local Newspaper
