Suspect flees after shooting man on Old Gilroy Street

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on Old Gilroy Street Saturday evening.

According to Gilroy Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Old Gilroy Street at about 5:20pm. The victim, who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and a search of the area came up empty, according to police. However, police said the suspect’s firearm, vehicle and other items of evidence were located at the scene.

Gilroy Police maintain a closure of Old Gilroy Street at the Chestnut Street intersection Saturday evening as officers investigate a shooting in the neighborhood. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting in the residential neighborhood, which is located next to Eliot Elementary School.

Police shut down Old Gilroy Street between Chestnut and East streets for at least two hours as investigators combed the scene. Neighbors told the Gilroy Dispatch that police were in front of a home, ordering the suspect over a loudspeaker to come out with their hands up.

This incident is being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anti-Crime Team Corporal Thomas Larkin at 408.846.0348.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.