Gilroy Chamber celebrates local leaders

For the first time in two years, the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce was able to celebrate its Spice of Life awardees in a black tie event March 26 at CineLux Gilroy Cafe and Lounge.

The event began outside the theater with appetizers by Dave Bozzo, wine by Solis Winery and an awards ceremony. Afterward, the gathering moved inside, where the chamber debuted a film about this year’s awardees and sponsors. The night ended with an after party at Tempo Kitchen & Bar.

The following were honored at the ceremony:

• Man of the Year: Tom Cline

• Woman of the Year: Kathleen Rose

• Large Business of the Year: CordeValle

• Small Business of the Year: The Neon Exchange

• Educator of the Year: Nicky Austin

• Volunteer of the Year: Andrea Nicolette

• Non-Profit of the Year: One Giving Tree

• Young Professionals of the Year: Andrew Briggs and Leo Khooshabeh

• Susan Valenta Youth Leadership Award: Alyssa E. Gonzalez