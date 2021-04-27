good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Gilroy Police released these surveillance images of a suspect who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint on April 26.
News

Suspect robs liquor store at gunpoint

By: Staff Report
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Gilroy liquor store at gunpoint on April 26.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 2:46pm, the suspect walked into a liquor store on the 1300 block of First Street and pointed a gun at an employee. He then stole $1,000 and fled on foot westbound on First Street.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 130-150 pounds. He was wearing a black/white flannel, blue jeans and a red bandana over his face. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy Police at 408-846-0300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

