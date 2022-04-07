good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
90.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 7, 2022
Article Search
gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo
FeaturedNewsSchools

Teachers, district reach tentative agreement

Contract, to be considered by board, includes 7.25% raise

By: Erik Chalhoub
18
0

The teachers union and school district reached a tentative agreement March 28 that raises salaries and lowers out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to the Gilroy Teachers Association.

The agreement was approved by the union on March 30, and will head to the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education for consideration at an upcoming meeting.

Both sides have been negotiating for six months, and declared an impasse in contract negotiations Feb. 11, requesting mediation from the Public Employment Relations Board. They met with the mediator on Feb. 28 and March 14.

According to a letter by the Gilroy Teachers Association, the mediator “misrepresented key information to both us and the District,” and both parties met without the mediator to reach the tentative agreement for this school year.

According to the tentative agreement, the teachers would receive a 7.25% salary increase that is retroactive to July 1. That is above the district’s offer of a 5% increase, which Superintendent Deborah Flores reported in a March 16 update to staff.

Out-of-pocket costs for health benefits will also see a drop should the agreement be ratified.

According to Flores, the district has given teachers more than 25% in salary increases between 2013-2021, making wages comparable to other districts within Santa Clara County.

For the 2020-21 school year, GUSD’s teacher salaries ranged from $56,138-$105,058, according to the California Department of Education. By comparison, salaries of nearby local school districts ranged from $50,809-$108,761 for Morgan Hill Unified, $57,426-$106,998 for San Jose Unified and $61,991-$125,613 for East Side Union High School District.

During a March meeting of the Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Alvaro Meza said the district’s enrollment has fallen from 11,135 in 2019-20 to 10,624 in the current school year. The district receives funding from the state based on its average enrollment.

Pension costs, meanwhile, are expected to increase by $2 million next year, according to Meza.

As such, the district will be deficit spending this year and next.

Teachers have pointed to the district’s 20% unrestricted reserve, saying it has continued to grow but is not benefiting the classroom.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy woman dies in Highway 129 crash

Staff Report -
A Gilroy woman died and two other people were...
News

Artist Katherine Filice showing new work at Gallery 1202

Erik Chalhoub -
Lines play an important role in the artwork of...
News

Local Scene: District 1 supervisor candidate forum; Garlic Day celebration

Staff Report -
District 1 candidate forum set The local chapter of the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
highway 129 old chittenden road

Gilroy woman dies in Highway 129 crash

katherine filice gallery 1202 secret language of the forest

Artist Katherine Filice showing new work at Gallery 1202