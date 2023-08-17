79.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 17, 2023
Article Search
gilroy motorcycle center burglary
Surveillance footage shows two suspects who rammed a truck into the front entrance of Gilroy Motorcycle Center steal one of two motorcycles early in the morning of Aug. 16. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Motorcycle Center
NewsCrimeFeatured

Thieves smash truck into Gilroy dealership, steal motorcycles

By: Staff Report
23
0

Two suspects rammed a truck through the front door of Gilroy Motorcycle Center early Aug. 16, stealing two motorcycles and speeding off in a matter of minutes.

In surveillance footage shared by the business, the suspects, wearing all black clothing with ski masks covering their faces, are seen backing a white Chevrolet Silverado truck from U-Haul into the glass entrance of Gilroy Motorcycle Center, located at 303 East 10th St., at about 2:36am.

One of the men, standing off to the side, tells the driver, who had jumped out of the truck, to “pull forward” to unblock the entrance. After doing so, the driver darts into the dealership, while the other man appears to struggle with opening the tailgate. The driver then runs back to the truck and opens the tailgate.

In less than three minutes, the thieves load a Honda CRF450R and YZ250 Monster Edition into the bed of the truck before driving away.

Similar burglaries have taken place at dealerships throughout the state, including recently in Sacramento and Modesto, where the suspects used a U-Haul truck as their getaway vehicle.

To view the video, visit instagram.com/p/CwAasDErpXe.

Anyone with information should contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

New Gilroy Unified superintendent outlines priorities for the school year

During a back-to-school kickoff event at Christopher High School...
News

Gilroy FFA members named national finalists

More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from...
News

PHOTO: Gilroy resident selected for WWII program

Gilroy resident Nathaniel Yokota, 12, was selected as one...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,006FollowersFollow
2,584FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Anisha Munshi

New Gilroy Unified superintendent outlines priorities for the school year

gilroy ffa shuhong gao adrian figueroa

Gilroy FFA members named national finalists