Thieves smash truck into Gilroy dealership, steal motorcycles

Two suspects rammed a truck through the front door of Gilroy Motorcycle Center early Aug. 16, stealing two motorcycles and speeding off in a matter of minutes.

In surveillance footage shared by the business, the suspects, wearing all black clothing with ski masks covering their faces, are seen backing a white Chevrolet Silverado truck from U-Haul into the glass entrance of Gilroy Motorcycle Center, located at 303 East 10th St., at about 2:36am.

One of the men, standing off to the side, tells the driver, who had jumped out of the truck, to “pull forward” to unblock the entrance. After doing so, the driver darts into the dealership, while the other man appears to struggle with opening the tailgate. The driver then runs back to the truck and opens the tailgate.

In less than three minutes, the thieves load a Honda CRF450R and YZ250 Monster Edition into the bed of the truck before driving away.

Similar burglaries have taken place at dealerships throughout the state, including recently in Sacramento and Modesto, where the suspects used a U-Haul truck as their getaway vehicle.

To view the video, visit instagram.com/p/CwAasDErpXe.

Anyone with information should contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350.