Police: Threat of violence at ‘GHS’ not directed at Gilroy

Police say a threat of violence toward “GHS” on social media was directed toward a school in Los Angeles, not Gilroy.

However, classes at Gilroy High School have been canceled Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Deborah Flores said.

During the evening of Dec. 15, the Gilroy and Greenfield police departments were notified of a threat circulating on social media that stated a shooting would occur on Dec. 17 at “GHS.”

According to the Greenfield Police Department, investigators determined that the threat originated in the Los Angeles area, directed at Gardena High School. Greenfield officers spoke with the Los Angeles School Police Department, and were informed that LA School Police received the threat message three days ago. They concluded their investigation after their agency served a warrant at the home of a Gardena High School student, according to police.

Gilroy Police Sgt. John Ballard confirmed the department is aware of the threat’s Gardena location.

Gilroy Police will increase officer presence at the school and continue to monitor the situation, police stated in a press release.

“Although the threats do not appear to be credible at this time, all perceived or actual threats of violence are taken extremely seriously,” police stated. “The Gilroy Police Department is working with the Gilroy Unified School District to ensure appropriate precautions are taken for the safety of the students, faculty and community.”

Gilroy High will communicate with students and families later today to detail how finals will be administered when school returns Jan. 5-7.

“Making the decision to cancel classes tomorrow has not been an easy one,” Flores wrote in a message to students and parents. “We understand that canceling classes presents an unintended disruption for our staff and students who have spent the last few weeks preparing for final exams before enjoying well-deserved time off for winter break.”

Anyone with information about a substantial threat is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.