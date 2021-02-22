Traffic heavy on Highway 101 in Gilroy after vehicle crashes into power pole

UPDATE 11am:

The California Highway Patrol said Highway 101 northbound, near Highway 25, will remain with one lane open until roughly 12pm, and Highway 101 southbound will be closed down to one lane until approximately 11:30am while PG&E crews work on repairing power lines in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic remains slow on northbound Highway 101 at Highway 25 Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a power pole the night before and caused live wires to stretch across the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle collided with a pole at about 5:41pm Feb. 21. Minor injuries were reported.

One lane remains open on northbound Highway 101, and as of 10am, Pacific Gas & Electric was in route to repair the lines.