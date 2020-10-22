Two arrested after Gilroy robbery spree

Two people were arrested Oct. 21 following a string of early-morning robberies in Gilroy.

According to Gilroy Police, at about 1:34am, a convenience store on the 8400 block of Church Street was robbed by a masked suspect who fled in a white SUV. An hour later, another convenience store on the 600 block of First Street was robbed. At 2:55am, a gas station on the 300 block of Leavesley Road was robbed.

In each of the robberies, the suspect stated he had weapons that included a gun and explosives, according to police. The take was cash, lottery tickets and cigars.

Ernesto Vasquez

Adrianna Valenzuela

After the third robbery, officers located the suspect vehicle near Murray Avenue and Leavesley Road and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. Ernesto Vasquez, 21, and Adrianna Valenzuela, 19, were arrested for the robberies.

Police determined that no actual firearms or explosives were used during the robberies. The stolen property and evidence was recovered from the suspects and vehicle.

Vasquez and Valenzuela were charged with multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. They were both booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Both are scheduled to appear in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Oct. 23.