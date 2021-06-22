Two die in unrelated traffic accidents in South County

Authorities are investigating two fatal traffic accidents that occurred in the Morgan Hill and Gilroy areas June 19.

A 27-year-old San Jose woman died in a single-vehicle accident about 1:15am June 19 in Gilroy, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon northbound on Highway 101 north of Leavesley Road, when she made an “unsafe turning movement.”

The turn caused the car to travel off the east edge of Highway 101 and overturn multiple times, authorities said. The woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Preliminary police investigations found the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, CHP said. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

Also on June 19, about 7:40am, authorities responded to a collision involving a 2003 Honda and a bicyclist just north of Morgan Hill.

The Honda was traveling southbound on Hale Avenue, just north of Blossom Court, when the vehicle began to drift off the west side of the roadway for some reason, according to the CHP.

The front of the vehicle struck the rear of a Schwinn bicycle, which was ridden by a 51-year-old San Jose woman, authorities said. The impact caused the cyclist to be ejected from the bike. The driver of the Honda stopped and called 911, and other passersby stopped to help.

The bicyclist died from injuries she suffered in the accident, according to authorities.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Authorities have not released the names of either of the fatal traffic victims.