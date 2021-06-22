Fireworks rattle homes, nerves

For many in Gilroy, when dusk falls, the city seems to turn into a war zone.

Constant explosions from fireworks such as M-80s and bottle rockets light up the night sky, rattling homes, terrifying pets and worrying residents about the possibility of fires, especially in the bone-dry conditions of the current drought. The illegal activity, while worsening around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day, occurs all throughout the year, many have reported.

The Gilroy City Council heard a report from the Gilroy Police and Fire departments June 21 on the efforts being taken to curb the problem that at times appears to be overwhelming.

According to Gilroy Police Capt. Jason Smith, from 4pm on July 4, 2020 to 2am on July 5, 2020, the police department received 110 calls for fireworks, six of which resulted in criminal citations while 75 received administrative citations.

According to Gilroy City Code, the maximum fine for fireworks violations is $1,000. California penal code states that being in possession of a destructive device, if charged as a felony, could result in up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Fire Chief Jim Wyatt said firefighters responded to nine fires in Gilroy during the Fourth of July in 2020, all caused by illegal fireworks. Two caused structure damage, and one resident lost a thumb as the result of an M-80 exploding sooner than they had anticipated, according to Wyatt.

“They’re obviously a nuisance to us when they go boom at all hours of the night, but they also cause a tremendous amount of damage physically,” he said.

Smith said the general feeling among law enforcement is that firework explosions have ramped up in recent history, although there are currently no statistics to back it up.

Residents can aid police by providing as much information as possible when reporting fireworks, such as location, description of the suspects or vehicles, photos and more.

Gilroy Police will be using the “Nail ‘Em” app on July 4 between 7pm and midnight, where residents can report illegal fireworks only during that time period. The free smartphone app allows for real-time, instant communication with officers who are assigned to work illegal fireworks enforcement.

Residents can report fireworks violations throughout the year to the non-emergency number at 408.846.0350 or via email to [email protected]

“The more information we receive, the better,” Smith said. “But we never, ever want our community members to place themselves in harm’s way. All we ask is for them to provide information they feel comfortable providing.”

During the Fourth of July, Gilroy Police will deploy 12 officers throughout the city dedicated to illegal firework patrolling. They will not be undercover this time, unlike in years’ past, according to Smith.

“We feel that using marked patrol cars and officers in full uniform just shows more police presence that will make our community feel more safe,” he said. “We did have a bigger presence the last couple of years, but you wouldn’t know because we were undercover.”

Police also plan to deploy a drone this year to locate offenders and watch for fire hazards, according to Smith.

Annedore Kushner of Gilroy said the explosions go off on a near nightly basis, shaking homes and nerves.

“The citizens of Gilroy feel like we’re under attack,” she said. “It’s like a war zone. Fireworks is almost diminutive of a term. This is more like warlike conditions.”

Peter Salazar, who lives in the Forest Street Park area of Gilroy, pointed to an incident the night before the council meeting, where fireworks continued to explode and shake his home for about an hour.

“Incidents such as this occur frequently throughout Gilroy,” he said. “Why? What penalty exists to discourage such activity, and who’s listening?”

Other residents attending the virtual meeting expressed concern with the police department’s non-emergency number, saying that they felt their calls weren’t being taken seriously or they were told that the department was too understaffed to respond.

Mayor Marie Blankley asked if the city could offer some type of financial reward as motivation for citizens to report violations that result in citations. Smith said the nearest city to do so is Seaside, which offers $50.

“I think we all understand that enforcement of illegal fireworks violations can be challenging to say the least,” he said. “We just can’t be everywhere all the time. Just like with any call we receive, we have to prioritize our response accordingly.”

The City of Gilroy will host its annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July at Gilroy High School at 9:30pm. Community groups will also be selling “safe and sane” fireworks in the days leading up to the holiday at various booths throughout Gilroy. For information, visit cityofgilroy.org.