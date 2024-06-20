53.3 F
Gilroy
June 21, 2024
Article Search
music in the park san jose
Spectators take a closer look at the engine bay of a classic Chevrolet pickup at the Garlic City Car Show in downtown Gilroy June 15. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Garlic City Car Show draws crowds to Gilroy

By: Staff Report
122
0

In downtown Gilroy on June 15, under a warm summer sun, the 2024 Garlic City Car Show unfolded with a blend of nostalgia and innovation. 

The streets were lined with classic American and foreign automobiles, immaculately maintained or meticulously restored to their vintage states. Families strolled past the classic cars while dining or snacking on treats from various food vendors. 

The sounds of live bands filled the air as some of the car show visitors danced to the tunes. 

Organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, the 24th annual Garlic City Car Show was attended by thousands of visitors and featured hundreds of classic cars owned by people from throughout the region. The annual show has become a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike. 

The show is produced by dozens of volunteers and sponsors each year, according to the chamber. 

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will be announcing awards for winners in the Garlic City Car Show on its social media pages throughout this week. 

Ignatius Leyva pauses for a photo with his 1965 Chevrolet Impala at the Garlic City Car Show June 15 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Justin Santos poses for a photo in front of his 1981 Toyota Truck and Honda minibike at the Garlic City Car Show June 15 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Classic cars lined the streets of downtown Gilroy June 15 for the Garlic City Car Show. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Music from live bands filled the air during the June 15 Garlic City Car Show. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Trinidad graduates from university

Trinidad receives degree Cyndilyn Irene Trinidad, of Gilroy, earned a...
Community

District offers new air quality alert system

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on June...
Community

Supervisors adopt $12.5B Santa Clara County budget

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors this week...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,165FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Trinidad graduates from university

District offers new air quality alert system