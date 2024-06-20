Garlic City Car Show draws crowds to Gilroy

In downtown Gilroy on June 15, under a warm summer sun, the 2024 Garlic City Car Show unfolded with a blend of nostalgia and innovation.

The streets were lined with classic American and foreign automobiles, immaculately maintained or meticulously restored to their vintage states. Families strolled past the classic cars while dining or snacking on treats from various food vendors.

The sounds of live bands filled the air as some of the car show visitors danced to the tunes.

Organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, the 24th annual Garlic City Car Show was attended by thousands of visitors and featured hundreds of classic cars owned by people from throughout the region. The annual show has become a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike.

The show is produced by dozens of volunteers and sponsors each year, according to the chamber.

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will be announcing awards for winners in the Garlic City Car Show on its social media pages throughout this week.

Ignatius Leyva pauses for a photo with his 1965 Chevrolet Impala at the Garlic City Car Show June 15 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Justin Santos poses for a photo in front of his 1981 Toyota Truck and Honda minibike at the Garlic City Car Show June 15 in downtown Gilroy. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Classic cars lined the streets of downtown Gilroy June 15 for the Garlic City Car Show. Photo: Jonathan Natividad