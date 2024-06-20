Interested in moving to the tech capital of the world? Santa Clara County is in the heart of Silicon Valley, the epicenter of the tech industry. It is home to numerous tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel, Cisco Systems, and many others. The presence of these companies has driven economic growth and innovation in the region, making it one of the wealthiest and most economically influential areas in the world.

We at Tomo, a real estate and mortgage company, know buying a new home will be one of, if not the most, expensive purchases you will ever make. Moving to an area of the country where tech giants live can make it even more stressful…and more expensive. As you can see from the list below, none of these neighborhoods have a median closing price below a million dollars—many are in the multi-million dollar range.

Take number 1 on our list, Monte Sereno, with a median closing price of nearly $3.8 million. It’s no surprise homes trade at this high price point since the area is home to Silicon Valley innovators who want a private, spacious retreat. You’ll also see number 7 on our list, Cupertino, a small town on the outskirts of San Jose, which is known around the world as the headquarters of Apple, has a median closing price of $3.3 million.

Our list is unique compared to other lists you have seen, as we sort it by the highest growth within that neighborhood, based on median closing prices over the past three years.

Here is Tomo’s List of the 12 Best Neighborhoods in Santa Clara County.

Methodology

We looked at the median home close price by zip code during May, 2024 and compared that to the median home close price over the prior three years to determine the percent growth. We then ranked the zip codes, within each state, to determine which neighborhood/city had the highest percent change (essentially the highest growth).

Want to see other best neighborhoods?

Interested in exploring other parts of the county, look no further than other cities and neighborhoods in Tomo’s series: Chicago, Tampa, Washington D.C., Phoenix, Raleigh, Charlotte, Fairfield or Seattle. Still settled on moving to a neighborhood within Santa Clara County—see the latest listings.