good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 25, 2020
Article Search
Tarmo Hannula/Register-Pajaronian A time to honor The flag is flown at half-staff Thursday in Watsonville Plaza — and around the country — in recognition of the 17 students that were shot and killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Wednesday.
FeaturedNews

Unprecedented $2 trillion relief bill at a glance

By: Staff Report
2
0

Almost all Americans will soon receive one-time payments from the federal government thanks to the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Details of the unrivaled package are expected to change as leaders continue negotiations on the specifics of the deal. They were expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.

Here is a quick summary of what is included in the package:

CHECKS FOR NEARLY ALL AMERICANS

Individuals who make up to $75,000 a year can expect a one-time payment of $1,200 to arrive sometime in early April. A married couple making less than $150,000, meanwhile, will receive $2,400, with an additional $500 payment per child.

UNEMPLOYMENT SUPPORT

An additional $600 per week would be added to each state’s normal unemployment rate for up to four months. Also, those on unemployment will have an additional 13 weeks of benefits to 39 weeks of regular unemployment insurance through the end of 2020 if they are affected by coronavirus, according to the AP. 

This would also cover independent contractors and “gig” workers such as Uber drivers.

SMALL BUSINESS HELP

Roughly $350 billion will be pumped into small businesses so that they can remain afloat. Companies with 500 employees or fewer could apply for forgivable small business loans of up $10 million each to keep making payroll. The program, according to AP, provides eight weeks of assistance through federally-guaranteed loans for qualifying employers who maintain payroll. For those employers, other costs such as mortgages, rents and utilities would be forgiven.

HEALTH CARE AID

The struggling health care system is set to see an influx of more than $150 billion. That cash would be used for hospitals, research and treatment. It would also help bolster the dwindling Strategic National Stockpile of ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment.

BALANCING LOCAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETS

About $150 billion is expected to go to state and local governments. The AP, however, said that the final number could change as leaders continue to find a compromise.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy delays eviction moratorium decision

Erik Chalhoub |
A Gilroy City Council already split on...
Read more
News

Virus casualty was a beloved cowboy

Michael Moore |
Ken Machado, a Morgan Hill native who lived in Paicines for about the last 20 years, was the first San Benito County resident to die with the COVID-19 illness, according to his family and friends.
Read more
News

COVID-19: Deputies, inmate test positive

Michael Moore |
Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department announced Monday evening that three more residents have died of COVID-19, raising the virus’ local death toll to thirteen.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Gilroy delays eviction moratorium decision

Virus casualty was a beloved cowboy