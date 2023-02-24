good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
44 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 24, 2023
Article Search
Snow and fallen trees closed Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County, main route connecting San Jose to the coast. Bryan Clarke photo
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Unprecedented snowfall hitting Bay Area and Santa Cruz Mountains this weekend

By: Don Le
43
0

A rare snowfall has dusted the Greater Bay Area, as the National Weather Service is predicting more on its way over the weekend.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Los Gatos and Scotts Valley early this morning because of snow and fallen trees. As of 9am there was no estimate when the heavily traveled commuter route would reopen.

The federal agency posted a photo on Twitter today of the Santa Cruz Harbor that showed snow even landing amongst boats at sea level—with a rainbow in the background.

In a separate tweet, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia said there will be precipitation, including snow, in the area and all the way up to Humboldt and Mendocino counties.

“You can see all these clouds moving in Northwest California and that’s heading down towards our little neck of the woods here in the Bay Area,” he said in the video posted this afternoon. “Right now, we do have these winter storm warnings out for everywhere that is in elevations of 1,000 feet and above.”

According to Garcia, that doesn’t necessarily mean residents who live below that line won’t see snow, too.

“The highest accumulations will be above about 2,000-2,500 feet,” he said, adding another blast is on its way starting between 1-3am, lasting until tomorrow afternoon. “We could see quite a bit of snow.”

The National Weather Service forecast estimates there could be about an inch or so of snow heading this way.

Garcia says there’s even a 5% chance the coast will get hit with another batch of flurries.

“All that to say, be prepared,” he said. “Make sure that you stay safe if you’re heading out.”

Experts say low visibility and hazardous road conditions will present risks for drivers. Motorists planning trips along popular routes, like Highway 17, Highway 101 or Interstate 5 this weekend, should be prepared for icy conditions.

On Thursday evening, PG&E reported hundreds of customers across the Santa Cruz Mountains were dealing with power outages.

Santa Clara County has a location of warming centers across the country on its website.

The Morgan Hill and Gilroy libraries are among the local warming centers. Both are open 10am-6pm Feb. 24-25, and 1-5pm Feb. 26.

Don Le

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
903FollowersFollow
2,597FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Valley Water celebrates $727M in EPA loans for Anderson Dam, other...

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center hopeful feds will reverse Medicare termination