good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 13, 2022
Article Search
Santa Clara Valley Water District
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Valley Water accepting applications for 2022 Grant Program

$1.4 million available for water conservation and other projects in Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
26
0

Valley Water is accepting applications for its 2022 Grant Program, which provides important funding for projects that support the water district’s mission of “providing safe, clean water for a healthy life, environment and economy,” says a press release. 

For 2022, Valley Water has a total of $1.4 million available to award, with no minimum or maximum amount for projects that fit into one of five categories: water conservation, pollution prevention, volunteer cleanup efforts and education, wildlife habitat restoration and access to trails and open space. 

“We want to support projects that bring change and make a difference in our communities,” said Gary Kremen, Chair of Valley Water’s Board of Directors. “Through our Grants & Partnerships Program, we are able to work with Santa Clara County residents toward a common goal of protecting and enhancing our water resources.”

The Grants & Partnerships Program is part of the Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection Program, a parcel tax Santa Clara County voters overwhelmingly renewed in November 2020. Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants in each of the program’s categories:

– Water Conservation: Projects that research and identify devices, programs, and strategies that can help save water and promote conservation efforts.

– Pollution Prevention: Educational programs, technical assistance, or other means to reduce contaminants in water.

– Volunteer Cleanup Efforts and Education: Projects that assist with cleanup and watershed stewardship activities, as well as education and outreach about our watersheds.

– Wildlife Habitat Restoration: Projects that support or restore native plants and animals. Examples include creating or enhancing wetlands to remove non-native, invasive plants to protect threatened or endangered species.

– Access to Trails and Open Space Grants: Projects that provide and increase access to open space and creekside trails.

Valley Water highly encourages applications from those working on projects that promote equity and would reach areas that have been historically underserved, says the press release from Valley Water. The district is also interested in first-time applicants, and applicants that demonstrate financial stability.  

Applications are due by March 4.

Valley Water will host two virtual informational workshops, where applicants can learn more about the available grants and their requirements:

– Jan. 12, from 6-7:30pm (RSVP – https://bit.ly/Grants2022Jan12)

– Jan. 25, from 1-2:30pm (RSVP – https://bit.ly/Grants2022Jan25

To learn more about the program and the available grant funding for 2022, visit valleywater.org/grants

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Pintello Comedy Theater brings iconic board game to life

Staff Report -
Pintello Comedy Theater returns with “Clue: Onstage,” a comedic...
News

Christopher High junior selected to attend national college conference

Erik Chalhoub -
Angelina Begines has had her mind set on college...
Business

Gilroy Motorcycle Center grows into expanded location

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy Motorcycle Center recently moved into its new digs...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Pintello Comedy Theater clue onstage

Pintello Comedy Theater brings iconic board game to life

angelina begines felipe national student leadership conference christopher high school

Christopher High junior selected to attend national college conference