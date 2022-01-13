good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 13, 2022
Article Search
Pintello Comedy Theater clue onstage
Photo courtesy of Pintello Comedy Theater
FeaturedNews

Pintello Comedy Theater brings iconic board game to life

By: Staff Report
23
0

Pintello Comedy Theater returns with “Clue: Onstage,” a comedic murder mystery that opens Jan. 14 and runs weekends through Feb. 12.

Directed by Whitney Pintello, “Clue: Onstage,” a “whodunit” based on the ‘80s movie and board game, features a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and is written by Sandy Rustin.

The cast includes David Scott, Krista Warner, Robin Harris, Jason Harris, Adrianne Wilkinson, Ariane Borgia, Ronnie Misra, Dave Leon, Valerie Valenzuela, Jayson Stebbins, James Swan and PJ Crocker.

Performances are held at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane, with doors opening at 7:30pm.

Admission is $25. For tickets, visit pintellocomedy.com.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Valley Water accepting applications for 2022 Grant Program

Staff Report -
Valley Water is accepting applications for its 2022 Grant...
News

Christopher High junior selected to attend national college conference

Erik Chalhoub -
Angelina Begines has had her mind set on college...
Business

Gilroy Motorcycle Center grows into expanded location

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy Motorcycle Center recently moved into its new digs...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Valley Water accepting applications for 2022 Grant Program

angelina begines felipe national student leadership conference christopher high school

Christopher High junior selected to attend national college conference