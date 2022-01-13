Pintello Comedy Theater brings iconic board game to life

Pintello Comedy Theater returns with “Clue: Onstage,” a comedic murder mystery that opens Jan. 14 and runs weekends through Feb. 12.

Directed by Whitney Pintello, “Clue: Onstage,” a “whodunit” based on the ‘80s movie and board game, features a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and is written by Sandy Rustin.

The cast includes David Scott, Krista Warner, Robin Harris, Jason Harris, Adrianne Wilkinson, Ariane Borgia, Ronnie Misra, Dave Leon, Valerie Valenzuela, Jayson Stebbins, James Swan and PJ Crocker.

Performances are held at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane, with doors opening at 7:30pm.

Admission is $25. For tickets, visit pintellocomedy.com.