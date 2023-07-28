75.4 F
Gilroy
July 28, 2023
gilroy veterans hall mural gabe perez sheryl cathers
Gabe Perez and Sheryl Cathers pull off the curtain to unveil the “Home of the Brave” sign on July 27, part of a new mural that adorns the Eigleberry Street side of the Gilroy Veterans Hall building. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Veterans mural unveiled in downtown Gilroy

Artwork gives building a ‘clear identity,’ director says

By: Erik Chalhoub
Throughout its existence, the downtown Gilroy Veterans Hall has been a relatively nondescript white building on the corner of West Sixth and Eigleberry streets that is often overlooked.

That has changed.

On July 27, local veterans unveiled a massive mural on the Eigleberry Street side of the building, depicting an American flag blowing in the wind adjacent to fighter jets leaving a trail of red, white and blue in the sky.

Above a doorway stands a sign reading, “Home of the Brave.”

“This sign, along with the mural, now gives the Gilroy Veterans Hall a clear identity,” said Christine West, executive director of the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District. “It will be known as the Home of the Brave.”

Gilroy artist Sheryl Cathers and Army veteran Jesse Sanchez began painting the mural in June, working all hours of the day and evening over the course of multiple weeks.

The mural was made possible thanks to a Gilroy Elevate the Arts grant, which was one of six projects to receive funding from SVCreates’ inaugural program. Funding for the grants was from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the City of Gilroy and the County of Santa Clara.

During the unveiling event, which included the singing of the National Anthem by Mayor Marie Blankley, Cathers and Sanchez were presented with coins of appreciation, along with others who supported the mural, including Sunbelt Rentals for the lift the artists used to reach the higher areas, Israel Rodriguez for applying a protective coat over the mural, SVCreates and the City of Gilroy.

“This building belongs to the veterans, all veterans, all wars,” West said. “This is the home for all veterans in the area.”

gilroy veterans hall mural
The new mural at the Gilroy Veterans Hall, created by Sheryl Cathers and Jesse Sanchez, was celebrated during an unveiling event July 27. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Support Local Journalism
