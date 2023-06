Gilroy artist Sheryl Cathers and Army veteran Jesse Sanchez have been busy over the past couple of weeks painting a large mural on the Eigleberry Street side of the downtown Gilroy Veterans Hall. Titled “Home of the Brave,” the mural depicts an American flag blowing in the wind adjacent to fighter jets leaving a trail of red, white and blue in the sky. Cathers said the mural should be complete in the next few days, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Jesse Sanchez adds details to the mural that was in its final stages of completion Tuesday. Photo: Erik Chalhoub