Firefighters: Leave the fireworks to the experts

Fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County are urging the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals to avoid injury and fire as the Fourth of July approaches.

Nationally, illegal fireworks cause more than 10,000 emergency room-treated injuries each year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Community members are encouraged to attend professional fireworks displays hosted throughout Santa Clara County this Fourth of July.

“Each year serious injuries and millions of dollars in property loss occur from wildfires sparked by fireworks,” Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit Chief George Huang said. “Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat for devastating fires throughout all of California. It is imperative that we as a community be vigilant and take all precautions necessary to make this a safe Fourth of July and fire year.”

Santa Clara County Fire Chief Suwanna Kerdkaew said the wet winter fueled the potential for dangerous fires this season.

“The record rainfall has helped the grass and brush grow in dramatic amounts,” Kerdkaew said. “As summer heats up and the vegetation quickly dries, the high fire hazard conditions can create a potentially dangerous or deadly situation with only one spark from firework activity.”

“It is imperative to recognize and understand the true danger of illegal fireworks,” Gilroy Fire Chief Jim Wyatt said. “Every year, we see people seriously and permanently injured because they underestimate the power of these fireworks.”

In Gilroy, police officers will be stepping up enforcement through the Fourth of July weekend, including citing property owners or renters upon which property the fireworks are being set off. Officers will also be able to cite people using illegal fireworks on public property.

Illegal firework use may lead to fines and imprisonment with administrative citations in the City of Gilroy starting at $1,000. Any subsequent violations start at $2,000.

According to city officials, subsequent violations are calculated on an ongoing basis, so if an offender was issued one citation in 2022, any citations issued in 2023 will be considered a subsequent violation and thus subject to the larger fine amounts.

So-called “safe and sane” fireworks, those that do not explode or leave the ground when ignited, will be available for purchase at 15 booths in Gilroy that benefit youth sports and nonprofit groups.

These fireworks are only allowed in designated areas from 9am July 1 through 10pm July 4.

For a map of allowed areas, and for information on the city’s fireworks code, visit cityofgilroy.org/910/Fireworks-Information.

Gilroy’s annual fireworks show returns July 4 at 9:30pm. The fireworks will be launched from Gilroy High School, 750 W. Tenth St., and can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.

Other regional fireworks shows are also scheduled:

• Morgan Hill: Morgan Hill Sports Center, 16500 Condit Road, 9:30pm

• San Jose: Almaden Lake Park, 6099 Winfield Blvd., 9:15pm

• San Jose: Discovery Meadow, 108 Woz Way, 9:30pm

• Santa Clara: California’s Great America, 4701 Great America Parkway, 9:45pm

The public is advised to call 9-1-1 for an active fire or medical emergency.

Groups selling fireworks

• Apostolic Assembly Church: 7150 Camino Arroyo

• Christian School Parents Club: 303 East Tenth St.

• El Camino Club (CHP): 971 First St.

• Gavilan College: 1203-1260 First St.

• Gilroy Elks Lodge: 825 First Street

• Gilroy High School Cheerleader Boosters: 7940 Monterey St.

• Gilroy High School Quarterback Club: 6900 Automall Parkway

• Gilroy High School Wrestling: 8850 San Ysidro Ave.

• Gilroy Police Officers Association: 8400 Church St.

• Gilroy Little League BallPark Fund: 691 First St.

• Gilroy Pop Warner Football: 8401 Church St.

• Gilroy Youth Football & Cheer: 80 W. Tenth St.

• South County Baseball Boosters: 727 First St.

• Victory Outreach Gilroy: 777 First St.

• Stick and Move Amateur Boxing: 8000 Santa Teresa Blvd.