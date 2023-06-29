82.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 29, 2023
Article Search
btown downtown live
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

PHOTOS: Downtown Live is back for the summer

By: Erik Chalhoub
33
0

R&B soul band BTown performs at the Downtown Live concert series on June 22. The eight-week series, hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, kicked off the previous week and will run Thursdays from 5-9pm through Aug. 3. A block of Monterey Street from Sixth to Fifth streets is shut down during the concert, which also features food trucks, vendors and a children’s activity area.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 29: Neverland

• July 6: Sweet Daddy & the Bad Cats

• July 13: JJ Hawg

• July 20: The Joint Chiefs

• July 27: Arena

• Aug. 3: San Benito County Line

downtown live concert
The crowd gets up to dance to the tunes of BTown. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Firefighters: Leave the fireworks to the experts

Staff Report -
Fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County are urging the...
News

PHOTOS: Artists paint mural on Gilroy Veterans Hall

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy artist Sheryl Cathers and Army veteran Jesse Sanchez...
News

PHOTO: Prototype aircraft lands at San Martin museum

Staff Report -
Wings of History Air Museum volunteer Connor Maclean stands...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
926FollowersFollow
2,579FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Firefighters: Leave the fireworks to the experts

sheryl cathers mural gilroy veterans hall

PHOTOS: Artists paint mural on Gilroy Veterans Hall