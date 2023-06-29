PHOTOS: Downtown Live is back for the summer

R&B soul band BTown performs at the Downtown Live concert series on June 22. The eight-week series, hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, kicked off the previous week and will run Thursdays from 5-9pm through Aug. 3. A block of Monterey Street from Sixth to Fifth streets is shut down during the concert, which also features food trucks, vendors and a children’s activity area.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 29: Neverland

• July 6: Sweet Daddy & the Bad Cats

• July 13: JJ Hawg

• July 20: The Joint Chiefs

• July 27: Arena

• Aug. 3: San Benito County Line