PHOTOS: Downtown Live is back for the summer

R&B soul band BTown performs at the Downtown Live concert series on June 22. The eight-week series, hosted by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, kicked off the previous week and will run Thursdays from 5-9pm through Aug. 3. A block of Monterey Street from Sixth to Fifth streets is shut down during the concert, which also features food trucks, vendors and a children’s activity area.
The lineup is as follows:
• June 29: Neverland
• July 6: Sweet Daddy & the Bad Cats
• July 13: JJ Hawg
• July 20: The Joint Chiefs
• July 27: Arena
• Aug. 3: San Benito County Line