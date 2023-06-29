82.2 F
Gilroy
June 29, 2023
Wings of History Air Museum volunteer Connor Maclean Kittyhawk Heaviside
Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Prototype aircraft lands at San Martin museum

By: Staff Report
Wings of History Air Museum volunteer Connor Maclean stands next to a Kittyhawk Heaviside H2 electric-powered prototype aircraft that was recently donated to the San Martin museum. The single-seat aircraft, which takes off and lands vertically, was manufactured by the Palo Alto-based Kittyhawk Corporation in 2019. The unmanned craft was designed as an “Uber-style” means of transport, carrying a single passenger short distances while being controlled remotely from land. The aircraft hit a top speed of 180mph in trials, according to the company, and flew more than 100 miles on a single charge. Kittyhawk announced in September that it was winding down its operations, and donated the prototype to the Wings of History Air Museum. The Wings of History Air Museum is located at 12777 Murphy Ave. in San Martin. It is open Tuesdays from 10am to 3pm and Saturdays from 11am to 4pm. For information, visit wingsofhistory.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
