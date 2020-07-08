Virtual Garlic Festival underway

Covid-19 may have halted plans to host the Gilroy Garlic Festival this year, but it doesn’t mean Gilroyans can’t bring the tastes and smells of Gourmet Alley into their own homes.

Christopher Ranch debuted its first-ever “Virtual Garlic Festival” on July 1 on its Facebook page. The live cooking demos, hosted by the ranch’s executive vice president Ken Christopher, will be aired every Wednesday at noon throughout July, featuring Garlic Festival staples such as pepper steak sandwiches, pesto pasta and shrimp scampi.

“We want to make sure we are keeping the spirit of the festival alive until we get to 2021,” Christopher said.

In the debut episode July 1, Christopher was joined by chef Carlos Pineda, who showed viewers how to make pepper steak sandwiches.

It won’t just be about the food. Christopher said the virtual festival will also showcase other festival activities such as how to braid a garlic.

It will cap off on July 24 with footage from a Garlic Festival of a past year.

To view the Virtual Garlic Festival, visit facebook.com/thechristopherranch.