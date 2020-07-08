Firefighters make headway on Crews Fire

UPDATE 2PM JULY 8:

Evacuation orders for all areas affected by the Crews Fire have been lifted, according to CalFire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters made significant progress on the Crews Fire that is burning north of Gilroy, CalFire officials reported July 8.

The Crews Fire in Gilroy had burned about 5,400 acres of vegetation—as well as one home—and was 60 percent contained as of July 8, according to CalFire. The fire began July 5 in the area of Crews Road and Sunlit Oaks Court north of Gilroy.

The cause is under investigation.

CalFire expects full containment of the blaze on July 12.

“Crews worked overnight building new containment lines,” officials stated in a press release. “Mop up and removal of hazard trees will continue where control lines have been completed. Challenging terrain has the potential to create additional fire growth. Deep marine layers in the morning and overnight will provide favorable firefighting conditions.”

Evacuations remain in place from Highway 152 north to Gilroy Hot Springs and southeast to Prunedale Avenue. Cañada Road is closed from Highway 152 to Gilroy Hot Springs.

The evacuation center at the Gilroy Senior Center has been closed. Affected residents may call the American Red Cross if they need assistance at 866.272.2237.

A total of 835 personnel from nineteen agencies are battling the fire.