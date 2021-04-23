good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
49.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 23, 2021
Article Search
Whitney Pintello works on the Women’s Downtown Collaborative Mural, which is being created on The Neon Exchange building. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Volunteers welcome to complete downtown mural

By: Erik Chalhoub
56
0

A downtown mural currently in the works is nearing completion, and volunteers are welcomed to help paint.

Women and girls are invited to participate in creating the Women’s Downtown Collaborative Mural, which is being painted on the rear of The Neon Exchange building in Gourmet Alley.

The paint dates are April 24 and May 1-2 from 10am to 4pm. No experience is necessary to participate.

The mural is being spearheaded by artist Whitney Pintello and Neon Exchange founder Toni Bowles.

Pintello said she’s been encouraged by the number of people volunteering, adding that the work has drawn many mother-daughter teams.

To sign up, email [email protected]

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher boys basketball team building something special

Emanuel Lee -
The 2019-2020 season was a historic one for the...
Read more
News

Gilroy teen pursues passions in pandemic, encourages others

Erik Chalhoub -
At 14 years old and nearly 6 feet tall,...
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19: By the numbers in Gilroy

Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Total number of cases in Gilroy since March 2020....
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Christopher boys basketball team building something special

Gilroy teen pursues passions in pandemic, encourages others