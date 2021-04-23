Volunteers welcome to complete downtown mural

A downtown mural currently in the works is nearing completion, and volunteers are welcomed to help paint.

Women and girls are invited to participate in creating the Women’s Downtown Collaborative Mural, which is being painted on the rear of The Neon Exchange building in Gourmet Alley.

The paint dates are April 24 and May 1-2 from 10am to 4pm. No experience is necessary to participate.

The mural is being spearheaded by artist Whitney Pintello and Neon Exchange founder Toni Bowles.

Pintello said she’s been encouraged by the number of people volunteering, adding that the work has drawn many mother-daughter teams.

To sign up, email [email protected]