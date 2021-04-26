Police blotter, April 19-25, 2021: Vandalism calls

April 19

• Vandalism was reported on the 6100 block of Monterey Street, 200 block of East Tenth Street and 9100 block of Church Street.

• A vehicle was burglarized on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

• A business was burglarized on the 100 block of Howson Street and 8200 block of Church Street.

• A drunk in public call was made on the 700 block of First Street at noon.

April 20

• A hit-and-run occurred on Church and West Tenth streets at 11am.

• Vandalism was reported on the 8300 block of Delta Drive.

April 21

• Child abuse was reported on the 9300 block of Monterey Street at midnight.

• A business was burglarized on the 700 block of First Street.

April 23

• Police responded to a report of grand theft on the 6600 block of Filbro Drive at 9am.

• An assault was reported on the 200 block of East Tenth Street at 11am.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 100 block of Farrell Avenue at 4pm.

April 24

• “Malicious mischief” was reported on the 600 block of Bolsa Road at 7am.

• Petty theft was reported on the 400 block of El Cerrito Way at 11am.

April 25

• A vehicle collision was reported on the 900 block of Highway 25 at 3am.

Information is compiled from public records.