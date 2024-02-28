All voters in Santa Clara County can drop off their March 5 primary election ballot at any ballot dropbox location throughout the county. There are also a total of 104 vote centers open in the county this weekend for the presidential primary election, and voters can cast or drop off their ballots at any of those locations—regardless of what city within Santa Clara County they reside in.

Ballot dropboxes in South County—where voters can submit their ballots 24/7—are located outside the public libraries and city hall buildings in both Morgan Hill and Gilroy; as well as Rod Kelley Elementary School in Gilroy; Gavilan College main campus in Gilroy (outside the bookstore); Morgan Hill Unified School District headquarters and Nordstrom Elementary School in Morgan Hill.

There are a total of 102 ballot dropboxes throughout the county, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office. Voters may drop off their ballots at the dropboxes through 8pm March 5.

If voters prefer to cast their ballots in person or hand them to a live election worker, they can do so at county vote centers. All vote centers will be open between the hours of 9am-6pm March 2, and 7am-8pm March 5. In South County, vote centers are located at the Morgan Hill and Gilroy libraries; Gilroy Police Department; South Valley Middle School; Gilroy Center for the Arts; Gilroy First Baptist Church; Ministerios Generacion Josue in Morgan Hill; and the Morgan Hill Masonic Center.

“Vote centers offer a traditional voting experience, with the added benefit of giving voters the freedom to cast their ballot at any location in the county,” said Shannon Bushey, Registrar of Voters. “All Vote Centers are fully-equipped to handle any voting need, and our staff is happy to help all voters make their voices heard.”

To find the nearest or most convenient vote center or ballot drop off location, visit https://rovservices.sccgov.org/.

