Walk-up testing sites open Aug. 4-7

Santa Clara County will offer free Covid-19 diagnostic testing Aug. 4-8 in San Jose and Gilroy.

These walk-up testing sites provide Covid-19 viral detection tests free of charge without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor’s note, and regardless of immigration status:

San Jose

1721 E. San Antonio St., San Antonio Elementary School, Gymnasium

1-6pm, Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 7

9am-2pm, Saturday, Aug. 8

Gilroy

9300 Wren Ave., South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary)

10am-3pm Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 7

Those seeking a test are encouraged to arrive early. The sites use a wristband system in which people are assigned a testing time later in the day, and all slots are often claimed within hours of availability.

The county pop-up Covid-19 testing sites run by Valley Medical Center have been popular. Approximately 42,000 people were tested at the sites in July. There are currently more than 50 Covid-19 test locations in Santa Clara County, including those at community centers and schools, hospitals and clinics, and mobile testing centers. Summary data are published on the County’s COVID-19 Testing Dashboards.

For those with health insurance, the county sites are not the only available opportunity to get a fast and free Covid-19 test. All healthcare providers are required by county order to offer free testing to members who:

Have Covid-19 symptoms, including but not limited to cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, fatigue, aches, headache, sore throat or loss of smell or taste.

Have had close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Are at higher risk of exposure to Covid-19 because they work in frontline settings (including first responders, food service workers, delivery workers, public transportation operators and grocery store clerks), regularly ride mass transit or have recently attended a mass gathering.

Healthcare providers covered by the order include all acute care hospitals, and all clinics and urgent care facilities operated by organizations that run an acute care hospital in the county or elsewhere. Clinics and hospitals included are those operated by: Kaiser Permanente, Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation, El Camino Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center and Stanford Healthcare as well as county facilities.